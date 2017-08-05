Byrd signed a contract with the Packers on Saturday.

Byrd is an undrafted rookie who spent his final two seasons at Marshall playing tight end, after spending his first two years of collegiate elligibility at Georgia Military College playing both tight end and quarterback. He'll likely be competing with Beau Sandland and Aaron Peck for a potential No. 4 job at tight end.

