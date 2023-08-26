Wilson had 17 carries for 49 yards and two receptions for nine yards in Saturday's 19-15 preseason victory over the Seahawks.

Wilson racked up 17 touches in Green Bay's second exhibition contest, and he tallied 19 more in the finale. Wilson was the second running back into Saturday's game and wound up rushing for 223 yards over three preseason appearances. However, 80 of those came on one play and he averaged 3.9 YPC on his other 37 totes, so it remains to be seen if he did enough to sew up a spot on the roster for Week 1.