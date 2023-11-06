Wilson had four carries for 43 yards in Sunday's 20-3 victory over the Rams.

A 31-yard burst late in the contest gave Wilson's YPC mark a healthy boost, but he did not see a carry until the game's final drive and was easily outpaced in the snap count department by both Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon. It's not out of the question that Wilson steals some snaps from Dillon over the remainder of the season, but heading into Week 10 he remains the clear third option on the depth chart.