Wilson will operate as one of Green Bay's reserve options behind AJ Dillon on Monday night versus Las Vegas, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

With Aaron Jones (hamstring) inactive for the Packers' Week 5 matchup with the Raiders, Wilson will likely see an increase in usage. The running back has turned five carries into 11 yards this season and caught one pass for six yards while appearing in both of the contests Jones has previously missed. Wilson will likely operate as the third fiddle in Green Bay's backfield behind Dillon and Patrick Taylor on Monday Night Football.