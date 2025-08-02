Packers' Emanuel Wilson: Dealing with knee issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wilson tweaked his knee at practice Friday but isn't expected to miss much time, Bill Huber of SI.com reports.
Wilson departed practice early and limped slightly as he left the field, but it doesn't appear that he's dealing with anything major, as Huber notes there is "no damage" in Wilson's knee. That's good news for the 26-year-old, as he's trying to earn the No. 2 role in Green Bay's backfield behind Josh Jacobs.
More News
-
Packers' Emanuel Wilson: Exits practice with injury•
-
Packers' Emanuel Wilson: Re-signs with Packers•
-
Packers' Emanuel Wilson: Four touches in wild-card loss•
-
Packers' Emanuel Wilson: Tallies another touchdown•
-
Packers' Emanuel Wilson: Finds end zone in loss•
-
Packers' Emanuel Wilson: Finds end zone in win•