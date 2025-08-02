Wilson tweaked his knee at practice Friday but isn't expected to miss much time, Bill Huber of SI.com reports.

Wilson departed practice early and limped slightly as he left the field, but it doesn't appear that he's dealing with anything major, as Huber notes there is "no damage" in Wilson's knee. That's good news for the 26-year-old, as he's trying to earn the No. 2 role in Green Bay's backfield behind Josh Jacobs.