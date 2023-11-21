Wilson (shoulder) was a nonparticipant on Tuesday's practice estimate.
Wilson's absence marked his second straight day sidelined while nursing a shoulder issue. With Aaron Jones (knee) doubtful and AJ Dillon (groin) limited, Wilson could be in line for an extended role in the backfield should he be healthy enough to suit up.
