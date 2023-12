Wilson (shoulder) is listed as doubtful ahead of Sunday's game against the Panthers.

The 24-year-old running back returned to practice this week after a shoulder injury landed him on injured reserve in Week 11, but it seems as if he's unlikely to suit up Sunday. Wilson would need to be activated to the Packers' active roster in order to suit up in Week 16, and assuming he doesn't play Sunday, Kenyan Drake could see increased opportunities in the team's RB room.