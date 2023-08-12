Wilson had six carries for 111 yards and two touchdowns in Friday's 36-19 preseason victory over the Bengals.

Wilson did not enter Friday's contest until the third quarter, but he made a major impact from then onward, racking up three carries of over 10 yards before taking his final tote of the evening 80 yards to the house. Wilson was something of an afterthought heading into Friday's contest, but he capitalized on his opportunity and is now seemingly in the mix for the third spot on the depth chart at his position.