Wilson left Friday's practice early with an apparent injury, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Wilson reportedly walked off the field under his own power with a slight limp, after trainers attended to him on the field. He's trying to lock down the No. 2 RB role he held for nearly all of last season -- an endeavor aided by MarShawn Lloyd's recent groin injury. With Wilson and Lloyd both sidelined, Chris Brooks seemingly slots in behind Josh Jacobs for now.