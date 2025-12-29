Wilson rushed three times for 16 yards and caught his only target for eight yards in Saturday's 41-24 loss to the Ravens.

Wilson, along with the rest of the Packers' running backs, was limited to minimal production in Week 17. Starter Josh Jacobs churned out three yards on four carries and caught one pass for no gain in the game while battling through a calf issue. With Green Bay locked in as the No. 7 seed in the NFC playoffs, it's possible that Jacobs is rested and Wilson earns the nod as the team's lead back in Week 18 versus the Vikings.