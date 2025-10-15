Wilson rushed three times for 11 yards and caught his lone target for minus-4 yards in Sunday's 27-18 win over the Bengals.

Wilson continued to operate as the primary backup to Josh Jacobs in Week 6. The 26-year-old running back played just 11 of the Packers' 61 offensive snaps Sunday, while Jacobs handled 48 snaps. Barring an injury to Jacobs, Wilson remains far off the fantasy radar as anything more than an insurance policy. The Fort Valley State University product will have his next chance to spell Jacobs out of the backfield in Week 7 when the Packers visit the Cardinals.