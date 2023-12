Wilson (shoulder) was a full participant in practice Thursday after being a full participant in Wednesday's walkthrough as well.

The depth running back was designated to return from injured reserve Dec. 20 and practiced last week before sitting out of the Packers' win over the Panthers. Now, Wilson appears to be trending toward returning for Green Bay's Week 17 matchup with Minnesota. The rookie has 14 carries for 85 yards and no touchdowns on 33 offensive snaps this season.