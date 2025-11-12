Wilson rushed once for two yards and caught his lone target for two yards in Monday's 10-7 loss to the Eagles.

Wilson continued to operate as the Packers' primary backup running back, playing just 14 of Green Bay's 68 offensive snaps in the contest. Starter Josh Jacobs, however, played 50 snaps and handled 26 touches as the preferred backfield option against Philadelphia. Going forward, Wilson should be considered nothing more than an insurance policy in the event Jacobs was to miss time with an injury down the stretch. The Packers are set to visit the Giants in Week 11.