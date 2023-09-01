Wilson is one of three undrafted rookies on Green Bay's initial 53-man roster, Wes Hodkiewicz of packers.com reports.

The Packers have one of the youngest rosters in the league, though the RB room is in sturdy, veteran hands with Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon ahead of Wilson on the depth chart. Wilson was the NFL's leading rusher this preseason with 223 yards on the ground, proving not to be overmatched after a college career at Division II Fort Valley State. He isn't likely to get many snaps on offense, if any, when the Bears host the Packers in Week 1.