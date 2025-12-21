Wilson rushed 14 times for 82 yards and recovered a fumble in the Packers' 22-16 overtime loss to the Bears on Saturday night.

Wilson was effective throughout the night, and after Josh Jacobs lost a fumble at the Bears' three-yard line in the third quarter, the former handled the rest of Green Bay's non-quarterback rushing opportunities. Wilson's rushing yardage total was his second highest of the season, and he may have earned himself a bigger workload in next Saturday night's home showdown against the Ravens even if Jacobs is healthy enough to play through his knee and ankle injuries.