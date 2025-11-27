Packers' Emanuel Wilson: Joined by jacobs again in Week 13
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wilson is poised to take a step back in the Packers backfield for Thursday's game at Detroit with Josh Jacobs (knee) active, Mike Spofford of the team's official site reports.
Wilson was Green Bay's lead runner in this past Sunday's win against the Vikings, racking up 28 carries for 107 yards and two touchdowns and gathering in both targets for 18 yards. When Jacobs was active for the first 10 games of the season, even Week 11 at the Giants, when Jacobs made an early exit due to the knee injury, Wilson topped out at 11 touches (three times), 87 total yards and one TD in a given contest. Assuming Jacobs is good for his normal workload, Wilson likely will fall back to single-digit touch territory.
