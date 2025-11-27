Wilson carried the ball four times for 14 yards in Thursday's 31-24 win over the Lions.

With Josh Jacobs back in action after a one-game absence, Wilson returned to a depth role. The third-year back proved himself in Week 12 with 125 scrimmage yards and two rushing TDs as the starter, but as long as Jacobs is healthy, Wilson's workload will be unpredictable at best -- over the four games prior to his spot start, he saw anywhere from two to 14 touches.