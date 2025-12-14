Wilson (illness), who is questionable for Sunday's Week 15 matchup against Denver, will see how he feels in the morning before a determination is made about his availability, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Per Schefter, Wilson showed up at Green Bay's training facility with a virus Saturday and was sent home with medication. While the team hopes the running back has recovered enough to play Sunday, it sounds like that decision won't be made until he checks in with the Packers early Sunday. Starting RB Josh Jacobs (knee) is expected to suit up against Denver, according to Schefter, but if Wilson sits out, more carries could be available for Chris Brooks and practice-squad elevation Pierre Strong.