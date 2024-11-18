Wilson had two carries for 17 yards in Sunday's 20-19 victory over the Bears.

Wilson was the second Green Bay running back to enter Sunday's contest and the only one besides Josh Jacobs to record a carry, but he played only three snaps while Jacobs got 37 and Chris Brooks recorded 10 of his own. It's still a toss-up when determining who the top option behind Jacobs is, as the snap counts suggest Brooks but the overall body of work leans toward Wilson. What is certain is it's one or the other, as MarShawn Lloyd (ankle/appendix) will miss at least a couple more weeks.