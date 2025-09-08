Wilson had one carry for four yards in Sunday's 27-13 victory over the Lions.

With starting running back Josh Jacobs handling the bulk of the work in Green Bay's backfield Wilson was only on the field for two plays Sunday, but he was handed the football on one of them. Wilson is averaging 5.0 YPC across 118 career attempts, so -- depending on the status of MarShawn Lloyd (hamstring) he could be next up for carries if Jacobs were to go down. However, fellow running back Chris Brooks -- who played nine snaps Sunday -- is more effective as a pass catcher and blocker, so as long as Jacobs is out there it seems likely Wilson will operate as the third running back.