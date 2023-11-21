Wilson (shoulder) was listed as a non-participant in Green Bay's practice estimate Monday.
Wilson is dealing with a shoulder injury suffered during the team's win against the Chargers on Sunday. With Aaron Jones (knee) also being estimated as a non-participant and AJ Dillon (groin) being listed as limited, the Packers signed Patrick Taylor to the active roster and James Robinson to their practice squad Monday in order to bolster their shorthanded backfield.
