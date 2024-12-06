Wilson had one carry for seven yards in Thursday's 34-31 loss to the Lions.

Wilson was the second Packers running back to get the ball in Thursday's contest, but both he and Chris Brooks were used sparingly with Josh Jacobs dominating the work out of the backfield. Wilson and Brooks are both handling a similar workload, but Wilson's snaps have paled in comparison to his counterpart's in recent weeks, and Brooks has spent more time on the field in six straight games.