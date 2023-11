The Packers placed Wilson (shoulder) on injured reserve Wednesday.

Wilson is now out for at least four games after injuring his shoulder during Sunday's win over the Chargers. Aaron Jones (knee) also left the game early and may now miss Week 12 against Detroit, potentially leaving AJ Dillon (groin), Patrick Taylor and James Robinson as the backfield options. Even Dillon is banged up; he was listed as a limited practice participant Monday and Tuesday.