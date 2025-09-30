Wilson had eight carries for 44 yards and three receptions for 37 yards in Sunday's 40-40 tie with the Cowboys.

Wilson racked up only 29 yards from scrimmage over the first three weeks, but he nearly matched that mark on a 25-yard reception in Week 4 and finished the night with a total of 81 yards. Wilson played behind Chris Books -- and of course, starter Josh Jacobs -- early in the season, but after racking up 17 touches over the last two weeks he heads into Green Bay's Week 5 bye as the clear No. 2 option in the backfield.