Wilson had six carries for 25 yards in Sunday's 13-10 loss to the Browns.

Wilson was limited to one carry and just 12 snaps over the first two weeks of the season, but he spelled starter Josh Jacobs a bit in Week 3 and ran the ball effectively. Fellow reserve Chris Brooks still saw some action as well, and both will continue working behind Jacobs in some fashion. However, Wilson's usage signals that he, rather than Brooks, would be the primary ball carrier if Jacobs were unavailable for any reason.