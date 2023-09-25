Wilson had two carries for six yards and one reception for six yards in Sunday's 18-17 victory over the Saints.

Wilson saw work for the second time in as many weeks with top running back Aaron Jones (hamstring) unavailable, but he was still a distant third option in the backfield, as both AJ Dillon and Patrick Taylor easily outpaced the rookie in both touches and snaps played. The Packers liked Wilson enough to add him to the active roster ahead of Taylor at the end of training camp, but Taylor now needs to be added in order to play again, and Wilson could be removed in order to make space.