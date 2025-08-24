Wilson rushed the ball eight times for 38 yards in Saturday's 20-7 preseason win over the Seahawks.

Wilson was interestingly the third back into the game for the Packers, behind both Josh Jacobs and Chris Brooks. He also played later into the game relative to Brooks, despite being more efficient with his carries. That suggests Wilson could be as low as No. 4 on the running back depth chart to begin the regular season, depending on the status of Marshawn Lloyd (hamstring).