Wilson (shoulder) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's matchup versus the Chargers, Pete Dougherty of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.

Wilson injured his shoulder in the second quarter of Sunday's contest and will now miss the rest of the matchup. With Aaron Jones (knee) also ruled out, AJ Dillon is now the only healthy running back the Packers have left in the game.

