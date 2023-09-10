Wilson was ruled a healthy scratch for Sunday's season opener against Chicago.

Wilson earned a spot on Green Bay's 53-man roster after he had an impressive preseason campaign, including and NFL-high 223 rushing yards across three preseason contests. However, the undrafted rookie out of Fort Valley State won't get a chance to make his NFL debut Sunday, as Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon should still handle the vast majority of the Packers' carries. Patrick Taylor is also available at running back for Green Bay, though he should contribute almost entirely on special teams and as a pass-blocker on third downs.