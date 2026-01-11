Wilson turned 125 carries into 496 yards and three touchdowns while adding 15 catches (on 17 targets) for 99 yards over 17 regular-season games (two starts) for the Packers in 2025. He also returned nine kickoffs for 233 yards.

For a second consecutive season, Wilson served as the Packers' No. 2 option behind Josh Jacobs. The former managed to draw two starts, the first of which took place in Week 12 against the Vikings, when he broke out for 107 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries while hauling in both of his targets for 18 yards. Wilson saw double-digit carries in four regular-season games but only one carry (for three yards) during Green Bay's 31-27 NFC wild-card loss to Chicago on Saturday while playing 13 of 71 offensive snaps (18.3 percent). The Packers have the option to tender Wilson during the offseason, which would make the soon-to-be 26-year-old running back a restricted free agent.