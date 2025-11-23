Wilson is slated to lead the Packers backfield Sunday versus the Vikings with Josh Jacobs (knee) inactive, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

The decision on Jacobs came down to a pregame warmup, which he didn't pass. Wilson thus will be the top running back for Green Bay in Week 12. In the three contests in which he earned double-digit touches this season, he averaged 12.3 touches for 72.3 yards from scrimmage per game while scoring one rushing TD. Chris Brooks and practice-squad elevation Pierre Strong are on hand for the snaps that don't go to Wilson.