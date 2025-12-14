Wilson (illness) is active for Sunday's contest at Denver, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Wilson was tacked on to the Packers' Week 15 injury report Saturday due to an illness and deemed questionable for Sunday. Adam Schefter of ESPN later reported that Wilson showed up to team facilities earlier Saturday under the weather and was sent home with medication with the aim he'd feel well enough to play this weekend. Wilson at least will be available to Green Bay's offense, but he may only be available in an emergency capacity behind Josh Jacobs (knee), while Chris Brooks also is on hand for snaps.