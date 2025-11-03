Wilson had six carries for 16 yards and one reception for one yard in Sunday's 16-13 loss to the Panthers.

Wilson played roughly a third of Green Bay's offensive snaps for the third straight week, but in a more competitive contest in which the Packers relied more on starter Josh Jacobs, Wilson received half as many touches as he did in Week 8. He was still far more involved than fellow reserve Chris Brooks and remains the No. 2 option in Green Bay's backfield.