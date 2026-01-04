Wilson carried the ball 18 times for 44 yards and caught his only target for four yards in Sunday's 16-3 loss to Minnesota.

The Packers rested key players ahead of the playoffs, including Josh Jacobs (knee/ankle), but Wilson wound up being outgained by Chris Brooks out of the backfield as the team deployed a ground-heavy attack. Wilson has seen no more than four carries in four of the last five games, so he isn't likely to have a big role in the wild-card round. The third-year RB wraps up the regular season with 496 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 125 carries.