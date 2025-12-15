Wilson (illness) rushed twice for three yards and wasn't targeted in Sunday's 34-26 loss to the Broncos. He also returned four kickoffs for 95 yards.

Wilson played through a questionable tag but so did starter Josh Jacobs (knee), who had 92 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns on 14 touches to lead Green Bay's backfield as usual. Chris Brooks had two carries for 10 yards and caught one of two targets for six yards as both backups played sparingly. Wilson's role is unlikely to grow as long as Jacobs is available Saturday against the Bears.