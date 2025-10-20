Wilson had six carries for 17 yards and one reception for minus-2 yards in Sunday's 27-23 victory over the Cardinals.

Wilson was a trendy pickup with starting running back Josh Jacobs uncertain for Week 7 due to an illness and calf injury, and the former played a season-high 34 percent of the snaps with Jacobs getting a lighter load than usual. However, Jacobs still got the bulk of the touches -- as well as both rushing touchdowns Green Bay scored on the day. Wilson remains insurance in case Jacobs sustains any sort of setback, but he will fill only a complementary role when Jacobs is active.