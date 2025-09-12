Wilson didn't record a carry or target and had a 27-yard kickoff return in Thursday's 27-18 win over the Commanders.

Wilson played just five snaps on offense, giving him seven through two weeks compared to Chris Brooks' 22 over that span. With Josh Jacobs seeing the vast majority of opportunities in Green Bay's backfield and Brooks next in line during MarShawn Lloyd's (hamstring) stint on IR, Wilson appears unlikely to contribute much this season.