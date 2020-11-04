St. Brown (knee) doesn't carry an injury designation heading into Thursday's game against San Francisco.
The Notre Dame product was listed as a limited participant throughout the week, so the fact that he's ready to play is a positive sign for the offense. St. Brown saw just 22 offensive snaps and three targets in last week's loss to Minnesota, so expect him to handle a similar role for Thursday's matchup with the 49ers.
