St. Brown (knee) was removed from the injury report after contributing a limited practice session Thursday, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

St. Brown's role has remained peripheral over the 2020 campaign, with just one start to his name and two appearances with more than 25 offensive snaps. Of late, however, he's been slightly more involved, with at least one reception in four consecutive weeks heading into Saturday night's matchup against Carolina. Over his first five outings of the year, the Notre Dame product managed just one catch for 12 yards.