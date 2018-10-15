St. Brown is expected to start Monday against the 49ers with the Packers reportedly planning to make fellow wideouts Geronimo Allison (hamstring) and Randall Cobb (hamstring) inactive for the contest, sources tell Tom Pelissero of NFL.com.

St. Brown and fellow rookie Marquez Valdes-Scantling both entered the starting ranks during the Week 5 loss to the Lions while both Allison and Cobb were sidelined, so it stands to reason coach Mike McCarthy will follow the same plan again. Though Davante Adams unsurprisingly commanded the most looks from Aaron Rodgers among Packers receivers last week, both St. Brown (three catches for 89 yards on five targets) and Valdes-Scantling (seven catches for 68 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets) turned in quality performances while playing 60-plus snaps. Meanwhile, the lone other healthy receiver, J'Mon Moore, wasn't targeted across 14 snaps, indicating both St. Brown and Valdes-Scantling are firmly ahead of him on the depth chart. All three young wideouts are expected to see their roles decline once Allison and Cobb are back in action.