Packers' Equanimeous St. Brown: Appears set for another start
St. Brown is expected to start Monday against the 49ers with the Packers reportedly planning to make fellow wideouts Geronimo Allison (hamstring) and Randall Cobb (hamstring) inactive for the contest, sources tell Tom Pelissero of NFL.com.
St. Brown and fellow rookie Marquez Valdes-Scantling both entered the starting ranks during the Week 5 loss to the Lions while both Allison and Cobb were sidelined, so it stands to reason coach Mike McCarthy will follow the same plan again. Though Davante Adams unsurprisingly commanded the most looks from Aaron Rodgers among Packers receivers last week, both St. Brown (three catches for 89 yards on five targets) and Valdes-Scantling (seven catches for 68 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets) turned in quality performances while playing 60-plus snaps. Meanwhile, the lone other healthy receiver, J'Mon Moore, wasn't targeted across 14 snaps, indicating both St. Brown and Valdes-Scantling are firmly ahead of him on the depth chart. All three young wideouts are expected to see their roles decline once Allison and Cobb are back in action.
More News
-
Packers' Equanimeous St. Brown: Records 89 yards in first real action•
-
Packers' Equanimeous St. Brown: Suiting up Sunday•
-
Packers' Equanimeous St. Brown: Could handle large role in Week 5•
-
Packers' Equanimeous St. Brown: Zero offensive snaps Week 1•
-
Packers' Equanimeous St. Brown: Snags one catch in second preseason game•
-
Packers' Equanimeous St. Brown: Four receptions in first pro action•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best Week 7 waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Cut your Raiders?
Week 6 brought us a blowout in London that has Heath Cummings wondering if we really need to...
-
Week 6 reactions, Week 7 early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Sunday's games while keeping an eye...
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...
-
Week 6 contrarian plays
Everyone is playing Jameis Winston and Julio Jones this week. Heath Cummings had four guys...
-
LIVE: Week 6 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 6