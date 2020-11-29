St. Brown (knee) is listed as active Sunday against the Bears.
A knee injury has made St. Brown a regular on Packers practice reports this season, but he's appeared in each of the last six contests under a variety of snap counts. His workload is difficult to project, but with all of Davante Adams, Allen Lazard, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Darrius Shepherd and Malik Taylor available Sunday, St. Brown may not surpass his average of one target per game in this one.
