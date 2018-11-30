St. Brown (elbow) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against Arizona, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

St. Brown never advanced beyond limited participation in practice this week, but the lack of a designation suggests any restrictions the wideout faced were likely maintenance-related. Though the elbow issue shouldn't impact St. Brown's usage in Week 13, the potential return of Randall Cobb (hamstring) might limit the rookie's involvement in three-receiver formations.