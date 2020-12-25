St. Brown (knee) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Titans, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
The 24-year-old has been nursing the injury for the past couple weeks, but he's clear to play Sunday versus Tennessee. St. Brown has played fewer than 20 offensive snaps with two catches for 22 yards over the past three games.
