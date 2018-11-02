St. Brown (knee) practiced fully Friday and doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Patriots, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.

The knee issue never seemed to be a major concern, as St. Brown was able to practice throughout the week, albeit in a limited capacity Thursday and Friday. The rookie was limited to just six offensive snaps in the Week 7 loss to the Rams while Green Bay had all its key receivers at full strength, but the team could be down a member Sunday with Geronimo Allison (hamstring/groin) listed as doubtful for the contest. Marquez Valdes-Scantling would likely move into the starting lineup and benefit the most if Allison is in fact out, but St. Brown would presumably see his snap count pick up as well as part of an expanded wideout rotation.