Packers' Equanimeous St. Brown: Avoids injury designation
St. Brown (knee) practiced fully Friday and doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Patriots, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.
The knee issue never seemed to be a major concern, as St. Brown was able to practice throughout the week, albeit in a limited capacity Thursday and Friday. The rookie was limited to just six offensive snaps in the Week 7 loss to the Rams while Green Bay had all its key receivers at full strength, but the team could be down a member Sunday with Geronimo Allison (hamstring/groin) listed as doubtful for the contest. Marquez Valdes-Scantling would likely move into the starting lineup and benefit the most if Allison is in fact out, but St. Brown would presumably see his snap count pick up as well as part of an expanded wideout rotation.
More News
-
Packers' Equanimeous St. Brown: Limited with knee issue•
-
Packers' Equanimeous St. Brown: Snap count takes major hit•
-
Packers' Equanimeous St. Brown: Cleared to play Week 8•
-
Packers' Equanimeous St. Brown: Listed as questionable for Sunday•
-
Packers' Equanimeous St. Brown: Limited with knee injury•
-
Packers' Equanimeous St. Brown: Role reduced in Week 6•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Injury report
The Week 9 injury report is substantial. Dave Richard guides you through the bumps and bruises...
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
After a poor performance in Week 8, Browns running back Nick Chubb should rebound in Week 9...
-
Week 9 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 9, including what should...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 9 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9