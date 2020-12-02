St. Brown (knee) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice session.
Allen Lazard (abdomen) was also listed on the team's injury list at wide receiver, despite both players seeing action in Sunday night's win over the Bears. St. Brown logged his best game of the season last week, catching both of his targets for 39 yards, and adding a seven-yard rush. The Notre Dame product has been a regular on the Packers' practice reports this season, so it's too early to panic about his status for Sunday's game against Philadelphia.
