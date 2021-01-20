St. Brown (knee/ankle) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

St. Brown has been regularly featured on Green Bay's injury report since coming off IR in Week 6 of the regular season, but he hasn't actually missed any time since then. The No. 4 wideout, who caught one of two targets for 27 yards against the Rams last weekend, shouldn't been in any real danger for Sunday's NFC Championship game against the Buccaneers.

