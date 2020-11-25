St. Brown (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
St. Brown has been on the injury report every week since being activated from IR in Week 6. There's no indication that his status for this Sunday's game against the Bears is in jeopardy. His role took a hit when Allen Lazard returned to the lineup last week, as St. Brown played just 15 snaps on offense and drew one target.
