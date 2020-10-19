St. Brown was targeted twice but did not catch a pass in Sunday's 38-10 loss to the Buccaneers.

St. Brown was activated from injured reserve Saturday and made his season debut Week 6, but he played only a bit role, taking the field on just 11 of the 63 plays the Packers ran Sunday. He showed some promise in his 2018 rookie season, and he could eventually become more of a factor in the Packers offense. However, after missing all of last year and Green Bay's first four games this year due to injury, he's got some catching up to do.