St. Brown hauled in his lone target for 23 yards in Sunday's loss to the Colts.

St. Brown recorded his longest reception of the season Week 11, but the return of fellow wideout Allen Lazard knocked him down a spot on the depth chart, and he tallied about half as many snaps as he did the week before. St. Brown is safely ahead of Darrius Shepherd and Malik Taylor these days, but he should be viewed as the Packers' fourth receiver moving forward, which is hardly a fantasy-friendly role on any team, and even more so on one that rarely has more than three wideouts on the field at once.