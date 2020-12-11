St. Brown (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Lions, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
St. Brown practiced fully Friday, but he still needs to clear the final hurdles of the league's five-step concussion protocol. The 24-year-old appears to be on the right track. Malik Taylor (hamstring) is also questionable, and if both end up inactive, newcomer Tavon Austin could be thrust into the No. 4 receiver role.
